3 #COVID19 Patients Have Been Discharged In Bauchi — Gov Bala Mohammed

Three COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Bauchi state following their recovery from the deadly disease, the state Governor, Bala Mohammed said in a series of tweets on his Official Twitter handle, on Thursday.

In his words:

“I am delighted to announce that at this time, three persons who tested positive to #COVID19 and therefore were admitted into the Bauchi isolation centre have fully recovered. The @NCDCgov has given the green light, and they have all been released to go home.”

He continued:

“As a state, we are thankful to Allah for these successes, and also our health personnel and the state task force on #COVID19 for their unending meticulous service.

“I urge all indigenes and residents of the state to continue to work with us to keep the state free of #COVID19 by strictly practising social distancing, conscious personal hygiene, and to report any suspicious cases.”

