3 Dead, 16 Injured In Ebonyi Auto Crash — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi has on Thursday announced that three persons died and six others suffered serious injures in an accident that occured in the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Stella Uchegbu made the confirmation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

She said that the accident happened on Abaomege-Afikpo Road in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The six injured persons are receiving treatment at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

The vehicle involved is Peace Mass Transit with fleet number 1459, a Toyota Hiace.

In all, “Nine persons were involved, three died and six others sustained injuries,’’ she continued.