3 Medical Doctors Test Positive For COVID-19 In Lagos

Popular Online Doctor, Harvey Olufunmilayo, has revealed that three medical doctors who work at Alimosho General Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, after the case of the pregnant woman you shared sometime ago at Alimosho, this was expected. I pray for a quick recovery for them and their loved ones that might have been exposed.”

“Just cause I went to spar for groceries am scared oh me that haven’t left home since this lockdown.”

“Just loom at the situation of things in Nigeria. Our health workers will soon be exhausted with the way this numbers are increasing.”

“Worst still,soon some health workers will go AWOL in this country strengthened by advices of family/friends.”

