3 More #COVID19 Patients Discharged In Abuja

Three additional COVID19 patients have been discharged in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), bringing the total to 23.

The FCT Minister, Muhammed Muss Bello made this known in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @MuhdMusaBello, on Wednesday.

In his words:

“I am glad to announce that additional three (3) #COVID19 patients have been discharged from the isolation and treatment centre in the FCT after they tested negative.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 23 as at 7:30pm, April 15th, 2020“

— Mal. Mohd Musa Bello (@MuhdMusaBello) April 15, 2020

As at the time of filing this report, the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the FCT stood at 58.