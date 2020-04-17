3 More #COVID19 Patients Discharged in Kaduna After Testing Negative Twice

The Kaduna State Governor’s official Twitter handle has announced the discharge of 3 covid19 patients from the isolation centre after they had tested negative twice to the virus, making it a total number of 4 patients discharged this week in Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Governor’s account tweeted that the announcement was made by the Minister of Health Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni on the 17th of April 2020.

“Commissioner of Health Dr @AMBaloni has announced the discharge of three more patients that have recorded two consecutive negative tests. This brings to four the number of Covid-19 patients Kaduna State has discharged this week.” @GovKaduna tweeted

Commissioner of Health Dr @AMBaloni has announced the discharge of three more patients that have recorded two consecutive negative tests. This brings to four the number of Covid-19 patients Kaduna State has discharged this week. pic.twitter.com/DSk8Cy5Gae — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 17, 2020

See press statement below