3 Oyo State Executive Council Members Test Positive For #COVID19

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde announced on Wednesday that three members of the Oyo State Executive Council tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.

The Governor revealed that COVID-19 confirmation tests were received for all members of the Oyo State Executive Council (EXCO).

The infected EXCO members are said to have been contacted and contact tracing has kicked off. The offices of the infected EXCOs have been closed and will be decontaminated.

“Let me reiterate that COVID-19 is still very much with us. That we are taking steps to re-open the economy, does not mean that the virus has disappeared. We must each take actions to protect ourselves and our families”– Governor Makinde.

Speaking further on safety measures, the Oyo State Governor said:

“We must each own our actions and take preventive measures which include washing our hands with soap and water, wearing face masks whenever we are with other people and maintaining proper social distancing from others.

“We also must not forget the various advisories the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has issued regarding what to eat to boost our immune systems. Sometimes, even after following all directives, we may still get the virus.

“When this happens, we need to have our bodies ready to fight this disease.

We all join in prayer for our colleagues who have come down with the coronavirus and wish them a speedy recovery”.