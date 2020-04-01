3 Patients In Delta Who Exhibited Symptoms Of #COVID19 Have Tested Negative — Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has revealed that 3 patients in the state, who showed symptoms of the dreaded coronavirus have all tested negative.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle, @IAOkowa, he however said, despite the results, the state remain on high alert and will continue to take precautions to keep “you all safe.”

He tweeted:

“A little while ago, I received the results of three patients in Delta State who exhibited symptoms of #COVID19 — from the medical team at Irrua Specialist Training Hospital in Edo State. I am pleased to report that the results came back negative.”

He added:

“Despite tonight’s results, we remain on high alert and will continue to take all the necessary precautions to keep you all safe. I ask all the families and communities across our great state to continue to work with us by adhering to the measures that we have put in place.

“I also ask that you all continue to remain calm and disregard any #FakeNews. On our part, as we have been doing, we will continue to update you on key developments through our official channels. We will get through this together.

So far, no case has been confirmed in the state, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).