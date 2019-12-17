3 weeks and still counting: Shops owned by Nigerians in Ghana yet to be unsealed

Weeks back, it was reported that aggrieved Ghanaian traders locked up over 600 shops owned by Nigerians.

The Ghanaian traders said although Section 27 (1) of the GIPC Act bars foreigners from doing retail business, it was not being enforced.

In an interview with one of the aggrieved Ghanaian trader, he said:

“Nigeria has closed their border when we are all members of ECOWAS. It’s because they have their domestic laws. And their local laws come before the ECOWAS law. They don’t have a case there because you can never ascend to an international which goes against your local law.”

The above statement has an underlying message of an attempt to retaliate the recent border closure by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

A twitter user, @Sunshine_Coy has drawn our attention to ‘a cry for help’ from one of the Nigerian traders in Ghana who was affected.

A screenshot accompanying her tweet was a Facebook post saying:

“Nigeria government should please come to the aid of Nigerians traders in Ghana’ ACCRA to precise, over 600 Nigerians owned shops has been locked up illegally for over 3weeks now by Ghanaians Union of trade association GUTA & Ghana government has been silent in the reopening of our shops. We are calling on Nigeria government to come to the aid of her citizens here in Ghana because we are going true hell in the hands of our Ghanaians counterpart. please share until it’s get to our government.”

It is apparent that Nigerians in Ghana are not finding it easy and there is an increased need for the Federal Government to intervene.