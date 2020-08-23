3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Inside Well In Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and Fire Service brought out the deceased body of a three-year-old, Seyi Jebose who fell inside a well at Baruwa, Apapa Lagos.

The response team from LASEMA recovered the body late evening on Saturday.

The little child fell through the rusty cover of the well without anybody noticing what happened. Her body was however recovered after the parents raised alarm on her disappearance.

Confirming the incident was the Director General of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who disclosed that the victim fell inside the well when playing around the compound.

“The efforts of the team from LASEMA; Lagos State Fire Service; Police Operatives from Alagolo Division; counted for nothing as the little girl on arrival at Solad Hospital where she was rushed to, was declared dead on arrival”, he said.

He added further that the deceased body has been passed to family members and to police officers from Alagolo station.