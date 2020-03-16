$30m Fraud: FBI Arrests 13 Nigerians In U.S.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, has not taken kindly to a group of 24 suspects accused of involvement in large scale cyber fraud in the United States. 13 of these suspects are Nigerians.

It was alleged that the fraud was in the region of 30 million U.S. dollars.

The US department of justice, in a statement said the federal agents arrested these suspects for the fraud which targeted citizens, corporations, and financial institutions throughout the country. They have been charged before a federal court in Atlanta.

The 13 Nigerians are as follows:

1) Afeez Olaide Adeniran

2) Ahamefule Aso Odus

3) Benjamin Ibukunoluwa Oye

4) Blessing Oluwatimilehin Ojo

5) Chinedu Obilom Nwakadu

6) Christopher Akinwande Awonuga

7) Chukwukadibia Ikechukwu Nnadozie

8) John Ifeoluwa Onimole

9) Matthan Bolaji Ibidapo

10) Obinna Nwosu

11) Oluwafunmilade Onamuti

12) Paul Chinonso Anyanwu

13) Uchechi Chidimma Odus