31 killed, 160 others injured in Ogun fatal crashes – TRACE

No fewer than 31 people, including 16 females, have died in 80 road accidents involving 291 persons in Ogun State between December 15, 2019 and January 15, 2020.

Also, 160 people comprising 96 males and 64 females sustained various degrees of injury in the said accidents involving 11 private cars, 10 private buses, 13 commercial buses, 15 commercial cars, six motorcycles, one tricycle, 12 medium trucks, 11 heavy trucks and 13 other vehicles.

The Director, Traffic Planning, Research and Statistics, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Commander Ajayi Babatunde, made this known to newsmen in a release by the Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi.

Ajayi stated: “Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, has recorded between Sunday 15th December and Wednesday 15th January, 2020, a total number of 80 road traffic crashes involving 11 private cars, 10 private buses, 13 commercial buses, 15 commercial cars, 6 motorcycles, 1 tricycle, 12 medium trucks, 11 heavy truck and 13 other vehicles.

“During the period 291 persons were involved in Road Traffic Crashes, out of which 160 persons (96 males, 64 females) sustained various degrees of injuries, 31 persons(15 males, 16 females) killed and 100 persons were rescued unhurt due to prompt response to 47 emergency calls received by TRACE Corps. 41.93% of the Road Traffic Crashes was caused by excessive speed, 23.78% by dangerous driving, 10.99% by bad tyres, 3.33% by driving against traffic and 19.97% by other causes.

Furthermore 88 motor vehicles and 39 Motorcycles were apprehended for 163 offences. The table below explains further.”