31 killed in fresh Zamfara attack

There were concerns in Zamfara State on Thursday about the amnesty the state government granted bandits following the killing of 31 people by hoodlums in two separate attacks on Tuesday.

No fewer than 29 people lost their lives to bandits at the Babban Rafi village in the Gummi Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The same day, bandits killed two health workers at Makosa village in the Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

An indigene of Babban Rafi, Mallam Musa Ibrahim, who narrowly escaped, narrated his ordeal in an interview with newsmen on Thursday.

Ibrahim said the bandits, who were carrying AK-47 rifles, arrived at the village in the early hours of Tuesday on motorbikes and started shooting sporadically.

The attacks occurred a day before the state Governor, Bello Matawalle, at the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Gusua, the state capital, on Wednesday, warned unrepentant bandits to surrender their arms.

Before the governor’s assumption of office, there were increasing cases of killings and kidnapping by bandits.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Usman Nagoggo, on January 8 this year, said no fewer than 6,319 people were killed by bandits in the state in 2019 alone.

But the governor, as part of efforts to solve the problem, in August last year, granted amnesty to repentant bandits, who released no fewer than 427 hostages after embracing the peace initiative of the state government.

Despite the amnesty, there have been attacks in the state. On Tuesday, two health workers were killed in the Makosa village in the Zurmi LGA.