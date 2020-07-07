31 More #COVID19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

The Lagos State Government, on Monday announced the discharge of thirty-one more COVID-19 patients after recovering from the disease.
This was contained in a statement by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who also doubles as the COVID-19 Incident Commander in Lagos State.
Sanwo-Olu said the discharged patients include 16 females and 39 males – all Nigerians – and were discharged after testing negative to the virus.
“The patients; 13 from Agidingbi, 8 from Onikan, 8 from Gbagada, 1 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospita, Yaba and 1 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19,” he explained.
With this development, it means 1771 COVID-19 patients have “been successfully managed and discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres,”
He, therefore, urged Lagosians to “adhere strictly to physical distancing and hand hygiene principles” to ensure the pandemic is defeated