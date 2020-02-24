33-year-old man arrested over forgery of Lagos state documents

The Lagos state police command have arrested a 33-year-old man, Ojo Adeyinka, for forging the State’s Riders Identity Cards of Motor Vehicle Administration.

According to a statement from the state police command spokesperson, Bala Elkana, the suspect who is a 2013 Mass Communication graduate, was picked up at about 7:30pm on Friday, February 21st by a joint squad of police detectives from Ikorodu Division and Lagos State Taskforce. The police spokesperson added that Ojo who resides at House No1, Miracle Villa Street, Abafo area of Ogijo in Ogun State, took advantage of the proximity of his shop to the Licensing Office at Odogunyan area to lure his victims, under the guise of being an agent of the VIO.

The Station Manager of Riders Card, Ikorodu Division, one Prince Ibrahim Audu, was said to have lodged a complaint at Ikorodu Police Station, alleging Ojo’s criminal act of forging Identification cards which, according to the complaint, he sold as official permits to unsuspecting motorcycle owners.



The permits fee was between Two Thousand, Five Hundred Naira (#2,500.00) and Three Thousand, Four Hundred Naira (3,400.00) each.

“The suspect confessed to committing the crime, stating that he started forging riders permits in January 2020” Bala said

Among the Items recovered from him were machines used in printing the fake documents and large quantity of the printed materials.

Bala added that the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu had ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for an in depth investigation and then prosecution of the suspect.