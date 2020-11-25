34 Feared Dead Over Terror Attack On Passenger Bus In Ethiopia

By Onwuka Gerald

No fewer that 34 persons have been killed in a terror attack on passenger bus in Ethiopia.

The disclosure was made known by the country’s Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

According to a press statement forwarded to Xinhua, EHRC revealed that an armed attack in Ethiopia’s western Benishangul-Gumuz regional state on Saturday, left at least 34 person dead.

EHRC added that a passenger bus in Benishangul-Gumuz on Saturday evening was attacked by armed men; which resulted to death of 34 individuals.

The statement however withheld identity of the attackers and possible reasons for carrying out the attack.

Ethnic clashes among members of various ethnic groups in Benishangul-Gumuz regional state over the past months has left many dead and thousands of others displaced.

The clashes are said to be related to access to power and land resources.