4 Killed By Armed Herdsmen In Kaduna, Buried In Mass Grave [PHOTO]

A human rights activist, Chidi Odikalu has taken on his twitter handle, @ChidiOdikalu, to share a shocking image of two Children, a woman and a man killed by armed Fulani Herdsmen, buried together in a mass grave.

It would be recalled that Global terrorism index had named, Nigerian Fulani militants as fourth deadliest terror group in world.

Only Boko Haram, Isis, and al-Shabab were deemed deadlier than the little-known militant group from West Africa.

“Earlier today: Gloria Shagari, 25 yrs., Dorcas Shagari, 6 yrs, Faith Shagari, 3 yrs. and Hussani Danda, 40 yrs Were buried in this #MassGrave,” Odinkalu tweeted.

According to the former Chairman of Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission, they were killed in an attack on 17 July 2020 on Efale Doka Avong in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State along Kaduna-Kachia Road by Armed Herders.

Were buried in this #MassGrave. They were killed in an attack on 17 July, 2020 on Efale Doka Avong in Kajuru LGA, Kaduna State along Kaduna-Kachia Rd by Armed Herders pic.twitter.com/j065b8hyb2 — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) July 18, 2020