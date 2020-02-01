4 killed in Katsina road accident – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of four persons in a fatal accident on Thursday along the Kurfi-Dutsinma road, Kurfi Local Government Area in Katsina State.

The Unit Commander of the corps, Kurfi Abba Aminu, made this known to newsmen on Thursday.

Mr Aminu said that seven others sustained injuries and have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

He said the accident which occurred at Yargamji village involved a tipper with registration number DKD 615 XA and a trailer with registration number MSW 75 XA.

Describing the accident, he said that one of the vehicles that had no headlight collided with the other In the dark.

Mr Aminu advised motorists to ensure that they adhere strictly to traffic laws as part of measures to reduce road accidents in the country.