4 persons killed in Ondo bank robbery

No fewer than four people were reportedly killed in a bank robbery involving two commercial banks in Ile Oluji town, the headquarters of Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday.

According to an eyewitness, the robbery, which occurred around 4pm, involved the branches of First Bank Plc and Polaris Bank Plc in the town.

Breaking Times learnt that two mobile policemen guarding the banks were among those killed, while the identity of the other victims could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The eyewitness said the robbers entered the affected banks after blowing up the bullet-proof doors with dynamite.

“Upon entering the banks, the robbers shot continuously in the air to scare people.

“It took about 20 minutes after the robbers left for armed policemen and soldiers to arrive at the scene,” the source added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, but said the robbers did not steal money from Polaris Bank.

He said, “The details are still sketchy about the number of casualties, but our men have restored normalcy in the area.”