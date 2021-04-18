4 Soldiers Reportedly Killed As Boko Haram Hits Military Base In Borno

Boko Haram militants last week attacked a military base in Kamuya, a town on the borders of Borno and Yobe States in Northeast Nigeria, reportedly killing four soldiers with many declared missing in action.

The military authority has kept mum after several attempts to get details of the incident from them.

It was learnt that the Nigerian military has restricted movement along Damaturu-Damboa-Biu Road following attacks by members of ISWAP/Boko Haram.

It was gathered that the terrorists struck when some special forces of the 27 Task Force Brigade, deployed at Buni Gari had gone out on clearing patrol in the axis.

It was not clear whether or not those on patrol were part of those reported to be missing in action or the terrorists had actually displaced those left behind to guard the base.

According to DAILYPOST, the terrorists were aided by local informants and sympathisers to storm Kumuya community, and attacked villagers, the military base and destroyed heavy military equipment.

Sources revealed that, “During the attack, the terrorists used heavy weapons in destroying military equipment and patrolled the community to prevent the reinforcement of soldiers. Yet, the troops that were already on ground, still came out and engaged them.

“The insurgents were eventually overpowered by the Nigerian troops mobilized to reinforce those initially at the base.”