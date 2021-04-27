40 Killed By Gunmen In Anambra, Imo, Kebbi, Rivers

At least 40 persons, including four soldiers, 14 policemen, two vigilantes and 19 herders were on Monday killed in fresh attacks by gunmen in Anambra, Imo, Kebbi, Rivers and Kebbi States.

The attackers were said to have invaded Ukpomachi village, Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State and killed 19 persons believed to be herders, killed 23 cows and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

According to Gidado Sidikki, Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, South East Zone, the 19 victims include children.

Sidikki stated that, “As I speak to you now, the dead bodies are with us at Amasea community in Awka North local government area. Children between 1 and 2 years old, whose parents were killed in the attack, are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.”

However, he appealed to his members not to react but allow the police and other security agencies to do their work to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ungodly attacks.

But Ikenga Tochukwu, spokesman of the state police command, said only nine people were killed. He added that investigation had commenced.

9 Policemen, 2 Vigilantes Killed By Bandits In Kebbi

Bandits, on Sunday killed nine policemen, including a Divisional Police Officer as well as two vigilantes at Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

DailyTrust newspaper quoted a resident of Sakaba as saying that the bandits invaded the villages on the fringes of the Kebbi State boundary.

The resident said on receiving information about the invasion, the DPO and eight other policemen as well as two vigilantes went after the bandits but were killed in a gun duel.

The spokesman of the state police command, Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident and said the bodies of the victims were retrieved on Monday.

4 Soldiers killed In Yet Another Rivers Attack

On Monday, four soldiers were feared dead while two others sustained bullet injuries in Abua, Abua/Odual Local Government of Rivers State when gunmen attacked a motorcade conveying oil workers to Omelema.

According to residents of the area, the gunmen ambushed the company’s vehicle conveying the staff of the company to a flow station in the community.

The gunmen had on Saturday night attacked several security checkpoints in Isiokpo and Omagwa, killing soldiers, police and customs personnel on guard along the stretch.

Major Charles Ekeochas, spokesman of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, did not respond to a text message sent to him on the issue.

Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman of the state police command, however, confirmed the incident, but could not give details.

Gunmen Attack Imo Police Station, 5 Officers Killed, 1 Missing

On Monday, gunmen attacked the Okigwe South Police Area Command headquarters in Imo State and killed five officers.

It was learnt that one other officer was said to be missing after the attack which happened at about 7 pm.

SP Orlando Ikeokwu, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident in a terse statement.

Ikeokwu said: “I can confirm an attack on Okigwe South area command headquarters by yet-to-be identified gunmen. Five officers have been killed; while one is yet to be accounted for.”

The PPRO said that the building was not razed contrary to speculation.

This development came less than 24 hours after soldiers shot a student opposite the Imo Government House.