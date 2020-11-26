40 Trapped As Mine Collapses In Zimbabwe 

By Onwuka Gerald



No fewer than 40 informal miners in Zimbabwe have been trapped underground after a shaft collapsed in an abandoned gold mine.



The incident was confirmed by the country’s miners’ Federation.



According to them, the incident occurred on Wednesday in Bindura town, around 70 kilometres north of the capital Harare.



The Head of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation, Wellington Takavarasha, explained that before the shaft caved in and the mine collapsing, the miners were working inside the abandoned Ran Gold Mine.



Continuing, he said that six miners have since been pulled out from the rubble and taken to hospital.



“The rescued miners revealed that there were about 40 people in the mine shaft as at the time the incident occured, rescue operations are still ongoing”, Takavarasha added.



Mining in Zimbabwe is a primary source of foreign currency for, as gold alone accounts for 60 per cent of exports.



Zimbabwe is home to various gold and mineral reserves, including diamonds and platinum.