40 Year Old-Man Sentenced To 40 Days Imprisonment For Theft

By Adejumo Enock

A 40-year old man, Kabiru Zakari was sentenced to 40 days in prison for stealing sweet and boxers in a supermarket by a Grade 1 Area Court Karu, Abuja on Tuesday.



The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada gave this verdict after Kabiru had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft.



The Judge ordered that the convict undergo an intensive Islamic study at the prison for the better transformation of character while he gave an option of N10,000 fine with a warning that the convict desists from committing crimes.



The Convict who was captured by the supermarket CCTV disguised as a customer, picked two bottles of water, a packet of sweets and three boxer all valued at N4,500 was reported to the Police by Agida Stephen, The Manager of Fordmart Supermarket, Karu, Abuja on November 6.



The Complainant said, the Convict hid the boxers under his clothes and only paid for the two bottled water and sweet to enable him pass through the security check.



The Prosecutor said, the offence contravened Section 348 and 288 of the Penal Code Law