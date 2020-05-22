4,098 Of Morocco’s 7,133 #COVID19 Patients Have Recovered — Official

Morocco’s Health Ministry, on Wednesday said 100 more patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the country, which has increased the total number of coronavirus cases across the nation to 7,133.
Director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed El Youbi, said during a daily news briefing that the total number of coronavirus recovered patients in the country increased 197 to set at 4,098.
The official added that 194 coronavirus deaths were recorded in the country so far as one more patient died in the earlier 24 hours.
He said that the coronavirus mortality rate in the country is currently stable at 2.7 percent, as the recovery rate increased to set at 57.5 percent.
Covid-19 has spread around the planet, sending billions of people into lockdown as health services struggle to cope.
According to a tracker, authorities in 214 countries and territories have reported more than 5,102,000 novel coronavirus cases worldwide, with over 330,000 deaths, since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December.
Over 1.9m people have recovered from the virus globally.