43 Personnel On ‘Foreign Missions’ Wanted by Nigerian Navy

Idowu Maryam

The Nigerian Navy has declared 43 of its personnel wanted for desertion.

The officers were declared as deserters and are going to face severe consequences if found.

The Navy authorities confirmed this in a circular which had the names and photographs of the officers who ran away during service displayed at their headquarters in Abuja.

The officers fled while serving on Naval Vessels and ships on foreign missions to different European countries.

The circular read, “Above are the Nigerian Navy Personnel who have deserted from Service recently. Accordingly, you are please requested to assist in providing useful information that will lead to their arrest, or you may apprehend any one of them when seen and handover to the nearest Nigerian Navy base or security station”.

Some of the Officers include Anthony E.S. (SVC 18870. Ship: NNS Delta), Yusuf A. (SVC X15018. Ship: NNS Partfinder) Brown I.E (SVC X15545. Ship: NNH Warri) and Adiele S.C (SVC X15782. Ship: NNS SOROH)L.O Chiegboka (SVC NN/3764. Ship: NOP Lake Chad), O.S. Itodo (SVC 5872F. Ship: NNH Warri), Armstrong K, (SVC 7553. Ship: NNS PARTFINDER), Hassan A. (SVC X7542. Ship NNS PARTFINDER) and Osazuwa G (SVC X15831. Ship: NHQ), among others