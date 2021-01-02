45-Year-Old Man Dies After Allegedly Discovering His Two Children Belong To FCMB’s MD, Adam Nuru

By Onwuka Gerald

A 45-year-old Executive Director of GDL Asset Management Company, Tunde Thomas has reportedly died after discovering that he is not the biological father of his two children.

The revelation was made known on Saturday in a series of Tweet by a Bird app user, @BolanleCole.

@BolanleCole revealed that Tunde’s wife, Moyo Thomas was having extra-marital affair, cheating on him with the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Adam Nuru.

He continued that Tunde’s wife and the FCMB’s boss have been displaying their romance even in the company where she also worked.

“Tunde after discovering that the two children he has so far been taking care of are not his, he died from stroke and heart failure subsequently.

The bird app user also said the deceased Tunde, cared so much for his wife and the children to extent of taking them to London and Dubai during holiday periods.

“When the older child was about eight (8) years old, the lady suddenly resigned from FCMB and travelled to the US with the two children.

Continuing, @BolanleCole stated that It was when the school session started in Nigeria and the children yet to be returned that he (Tunde) started asking questions and the lady finally summoned courage to tell him the children were not his.

She proceeded to the extent of filing for shelter in the United States (US) on the ground of marital violence in Nigeria, against her husband.

(Nee Ojo), a useless an unconscionable adulterer was engaged in an office romance with her MD, a relationship that was well known throughout the organization as the lack of shame and decorum in both lovebirds made them to get carried away and to throw caution to the wind.

FCMB, an organization without proper rules or governance looked the other way while the open and unprofessional romance was going on between the MD and a subordinate staff of the same organization, a married woman.



The MD, Adam Nuru, who was supposed to be the chief

Governance Officer and Chief Image Maker of FCMB spared no thought for the husband of this lady who was bringing up his (Nuru's) two children while thinking they were his. He also did not think of the organization he was leading while engaging in this foul conduct, the

scandal with which no ethical organization would want to be associated.

Tunde was so in love with & attached to his wife & children that he spent most of his resources on them. He took them to London & Dubai on holidays. He also spared no penny in putting them in the best schools

