46-Year-Old In Court Over Alleged N900,000 Fraud

46-year-old Saidi Omilabu, has appeared before Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged fraud of N900,000.

The suspect defrauded a Cooperative Society of N900,000. He is facing a two-count charge of stealing and fraud.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on August 2019, at Epetedo Street, Ogudu, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant borrowed the money from Oyosowapo Cooperative Society and has since refused to pay back.

“The defendant, who received the money under false pretences, issued three dud cheques, which were not honoured as the balance in his account was insufficient.

Perezi said the offences violated sections 287 and 314 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

On her part, Magistrate, Mrs O.A Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum, and thereafter, adjourned the case to Match 11.