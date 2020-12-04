48 Players Tested Positive To COVID-19 – NBA

By Onwuka Gerald

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday announced that 48 players from the division have tested positive for the coronavirus.

As the NBA gets set to commence preseason games, the league stated the positive tests were the results of 546 tests that were done between November 24 to 30.

They said that the zero positive tests were from the start of last season’s quarantine to the end of the season in mid-October.

A team from the division, Golden State Warriors, halted the progress of their individual workouts by a day due to the players testing positive for the virus.

After carrying out initial tests for players upon return to their teams ahead of the start of individual workouts, The NBA says it will carry out daily tests on all of its players throughout the season.

The new development now shows that the league has a positivity rate of 8.8 per cent. The number of infected persons is higher than the 46 players that tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of season that was disrupted by an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, NBA’s latest COVID-19 guidelines says that a player who tests positive will refrain from workouts for at least 10 days and more if symptoms persist.