49 More #COVID19 Patients Discharged In Lagos State

The Lagos State Government has discharged 49 more patients after testing negative for COVID-19, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the state to 143.
The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed this via his official Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, on Wednesday.
He tweeted:
“Dear Lagosians, to begin my update on our phased plan for #EasingTheLockdown, I start with some good news.
“Today, we discharged 49 patients from our isolation facilities after they tested negative twice to #COVID19 bringing the total number of discharged patients in Lagos to 143.”
The Governor also announced specific guidelines for #EasingTheLockdown while balancing public health and the economy.
The rules take effect on Monday, May 4, 2020. See below:
On Wednesday Evening, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 87 new COVID-19 cases in Lagos State, taking the total number of cases in the state to 931.