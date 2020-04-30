49 More #COVID19 Patients Discharged In Lagos State

The Lagos State Government has discharged 49 more patients after testing negative for COVID-19, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the state to 143.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed this via his official Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, on Wednesday.

He tweeted:

“Dear Lagosians, to begin my update on our phased plan for #EasingTheLockdown, I start with some good news.

“Today, we discharged 49 patients from our isolation facilities after they tested negative twice to #COVID19 bringing the total number of discharged patients in Lagos to 143.”

The Governor also announced specific guidelines for #EasingTheLockdown while balancing public health and the economy.

The rules take effect on Monday, May 4, 2020. See below:

Primary, secondary and tertiary institutions will remain closed. Students are expected to continue learning on alternative media and online channels. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 29, 2020

We understand the role banks and financial institutions play in the economy, so we encourage them to reopen their branches observing the work hours of 9am to 3pm while also strictly observing social distancing, regular cleaning and sterilisation of the ATMs. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 29, 2020

On #EasingTheLockdown, markets and stores will be allowed to operate from 9am to 3pm on selected days which will be communicated.



Occupancy of malls must be 60% of original capacity and social distancing must be observed. Wash basins and hand sanitisers must also be provided. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 29, 2020

#EasingTheLockdown: All buses must be loaded at 60% capacity. In practical terms, if seating capacity is 10, only 6 people are allowed. Transport operators/companies must have handwashing equipment with running water and soap. Social distancing is also required while queuing up. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 29, 2020

On Wednesday Evening, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 87 new COVID-19 cases in Lagos State, taking the total number of cases in the state to 931.