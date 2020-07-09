5 Alleged Crimes Magu Ignored As EFCC Boss

Some Nigerians still discuss the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Magu’s ‘arrest’ by the Department of State Services (DSS) came as a surprise to many, as the “hunter is now being hunted”

Magu is currently facing the Presidential Panel headed by Justice Ayo Isa Salami on the corruption allegations levelled against him.

Following his suspension by Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, Umar Mohammed has been appointed as the Acting Chairman of the commission.

In light of the above, Reno Omokiri, former spokesman to Ex President Goodluck Jonathan, has made another statement.

Omokiri, in a tweet via his handle, listed five alleged crimes that Magu ignored when he was the Chairman of the anti-graft agency.

He tweeted:

“5 alleged crimes @OfficialEFCC’s Magu ignored

1 @AreaFada1’s admission that @FKeyamo bribed him with a 9 figure sum

2 Tinubu’s election eve bullion van

3 Nasir Danu (Buhari’s confidante) money laundering

4 NNPC’s $25 billion scam

5 NHIS ₦10 billion scandal”

See tweet:

5 alleged crimes @OfficialEFCC’s Magu ignored



1 @AreaFada1’s admission that @FKeyamo bribed him with a 9 figure sum

2 Tinubu’s election eve bullion van

3 Nasir Danu (Buhari’s confidante) money laundering

4 NNPC’s $25 billion scam

5 NHIS ₦10 billion scandal #BuhariTormentor — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 8, 2020

Some Nigerians are aware of these allegations, especially that of the bullion van which entered the residence of All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the eve of 2019 Presidential election.

Similarly, Nasir Danu an associate of Buhari was accused of money laundering. This was swept under the carpet.

Also, there was a raging fire at the presidency involving the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Group Managing Director, Maikanti Kacalla Baru over alleged award of contract of $25 billion and act of insubordination.

These are financial crimes concerned Nigerians wanted Magu to investigate, but nothing was done about the cases.

Recall that the eighth Senate under the leadership of Sen. Bukola Saraki refused to confirm Magu as the Chairman of EFCC due to the petition written against him by the DSS.