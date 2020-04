The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the discharge of five more COVID19 patients from the state’s isolation centre.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, on Sunday.

See tweets:

Dear Lagosians,



As we commemorate the sacrifice of love this #Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today, 5 more patients; 4 females, and 1 male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 12, 2020

While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain #COVID19, let's continue to do the right thing. Stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing, observe the highest possible personal hygiene and report suspicious cases to the appropriate persons.



Happy #Easter. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 12, 2020