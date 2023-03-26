5 Life Lessons Every MLM Enthusiast Should Learn From David Imonitie

The MLM industry is one of the best avenues to success, but achieving this type of success takes time. David Imonitie is well-known in the MLM industry; everyone must learn some lessons from him. David Imonitie was born on 2nd July 1983 in Merryville, Missouri. He is a successful African American and earned from this industry. His name is included as the 7th highest income earner in the world. The gross earning from this platform, David, is $250 billion.

David did not get this success overnight; it was a struggle of years, and he discovered the success. His speeches highlighted the MLM industry that can quickly make you a millionaire, but you must be patient. It provides tons of disappointments when you see your sponsors and distributors shifting to another company without informing you. However, everyone should consider it as a learning curve instead of holding grudges.

MLM enthusiasts focus on the different commission types and how they can make it every month. However, David believes you should not concentrate on the commission system at the start of the MLM career. Just convince yourself why you like the product and find the reason why it is different from its competitors.

Convincing the public is multi-level marketing, and he recommends developing communication skills first instead of thinking commission. It will make your product or service better because if you think about commission, only it will develop the tendency to force the product that would be a temporary success.

5 Important Lessons from David Imonitie

David is enthusiastic about the MLM industry, and when someone asks about his success and failure, he says he follows five principles that his mentors taught him.

Understand the Life Goals

David says never to stop believing in his capabilities, so never give up on his dreams. He firmly believed he would make it big in this industry. David encourages everyone to have a specific vision in life. Therefore, there must be a definite goal as he asks in his speeches to the audience about their goals.

He said that he set the goal to become a millionaire from Network marketing but has also helped many other people become millionaires. For instance, to buy a new house, become the CEO of a company, or travel around the world.

He believes once you are clear in your goal, your belief strength increases, and chances to attain your goal increase.

The new life goal always has a positive impact on your life. Therefore, to make the dream reality, he launched social media platform named Believe Nation. It is a place where the world can learn how to believe and get the mentorship they need to succeed.

Making Decisions According to Life Goals

When you set a specific goal in your life, you must work towards it every day. David says that every MLM entrepreneur should decide according to goals. It will help strategize for short-term goals while keeping their long-term vision in mind. However, he says some strategies may not work, but you can still change your goal. Never stop believing in your dream.

Learning From Your Mistakes

Falling is a part of success and also an opportunity to grow. To find instant success, many people work for years to make their dream a reality. David is the perfect example, as he learned everything the hard way. He shared that you should learn from your mistakes.

He describes that this stage is a building block to reaching your goal. In the initial years, he experienced several pitfalls. However, his strategies failed, and tons of distributors lost money. Just keep your mind open and never stop believing.

Planning for Next Move

David Imonitie believes that success is a progressive realization, and once you start achieving success, the goal becomes bigger. No person becomes happy and successful overnight; just commit yourself to make it improve. Just set a higher benchmark for your next project and work harder. Bring better strategies for your team for the next goal of your life.

Reward Yourself for Success

Last but not least, whatever you achieve, you must celebrate it. David believes that every purpose must be celebrated on completion. No matter if it is your first customer celebration or first million dollars. Just call rate every success and creates a positive feedback loop that firms your belief to target the next goal.