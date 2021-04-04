5 Suspects Arrested in Murder of 3 Policemen, Abduction of Commissioner

Police authorities have arrested five suspects linked to the abduction of Emeka Ezenwanne, the Commissioner for Public Utilities in Anambra State, and murder of three police officers in the state.

Unknown gunmen had on March 31 attacked a community political program by Chukwuma Soludo, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and gunned down three of his security aides, including policemen.

Police authorities today confirmed that they have arrested five suspects who reportedly opened fire at the Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State where they whisked away the commissioner.

“The Police Command had arrested five suspects in connection with the incident and remains committed to apprehending the remaining gang members,” a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu partly read.

“Meanwhile, the CP has called for calm and reiterates the Command’s commitment towards ensuring safety and security of Ndi Anambra and residents alike.” said the police.