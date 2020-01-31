5 years after, Goodluck Jonathan remains President in Beijing

The former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan handed over to the incumbent, Nigerian Ruler, Mohammad Buhari on May 29, 2015 but at The Nigeria Embassy in Beijing things has not changed to who is in charge of affairs in Nigeria as the former President still remains the official recognized head of state.

A quick click on the website and navigate to ‘About Us’ will further shock citizens and the rest of the world.



https://beijing.ngembassy.org/?lang=en&&page=aboutus

We have tried to reach the envoy in Beijing to confirm why they have stuck to the former president rather than switch to the current.



More details shortly…