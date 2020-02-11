50-yr-old Woman faces trial for alleged human trafficking

A suspected 50 years old human trafficker, Mrs Rose Friday, on Tuesday, appeared before Justice F. Riman of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo for harbouring pregnant girls.

Friday was arraigned on a two-count charge of harbouring and exploitation of pregnant girls by selling their babies.

The offences are contrary to the provision of Section 13(2)(b) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect was arraigned in charge No: FHC/Uyo/99c/2019 by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The suspect, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was consequently remanded at a correctional centre, as the case was adjourned until Feb. 12 for further hearing.

Breaking Times, however, gathered that before her arrest, she was under the surveillance of the Nigerian Naval Ship (NSS) Jubilee, Ikot Abasi for suspected human trafficking.

In his reaction, Mr Nduka Nwanwenne, Commander, NAPTIP, Uyo Zonal Command, said that there would be no hiding place for human traffickers in the zone.

“Anyone involved in trafficking of any form will be made to face the consequences of the action,” he said.