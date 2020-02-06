52% fail to obtain five credits in Nov/Dec 2019 SSCE — NECO

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2019 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination, noting that only 48 per cent of candidates got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

The council said a comparative analysis of candidates who scored five credits and above in 2018 and 2019 showed a decline, being 62.48 per cent in 2018 as against 48.68 per cent in 2019.

The council’s Registrar, Mr Abubakar Gana, on Thursday, in a release in Abuja, added that candidates’ involvement in various forms of malpractice in 2019 also increased with 17,004 cases recorded as against 12,084 cases in 2018.

The council said a total of 29 subjects were written by 70,140 candidates and the results were now released 49 days later.

The registrar said, “This is an examination conducted for external candidates wishing to acquire the minimum requirements for admission into various tertiary institutions.

“Also, 33,576 candidates, representing 48.68 per cent got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics. A comparative analysis of candidates who scored five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics for 2018 and 2019 shows 62.48 per cent for 2018 and 48.68 per cent for 2019, representing a decrease of 13.8 per cent in 2019.

“It should, however, be noted that not all candidates require credit in either English Language or Mathematics or both. Concerning candidates’ involvement in various forms of malpractice in 2019 when compared to 2018, there is an increase in the number of candidates booked tor malpractice.

“While 12,084 cases were recorded in 2018, 17,004 cases were recorded in 2019. This came about as a result of the comprehensive monitoring by senior staff which also resulted in the decline in the number of candidates with five credits and above.”