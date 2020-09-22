57% Nigerian Children Are Without Birth Certificates – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) explained recently that about 57 percent Nigerian Children under age of five are without their birth certificates.

The disclosure was made known during training of 75 health workers across the 21 local government areas of Anambra State by the child protection specialist, UNICEF Zone A Field office, Victor Atuchukwu.

“Every child deserves to own a birth certificates.r Unfortunately, many parents don’t see it so.

“It is important because there will come a time when children without birth certificates will realize that they are without office and vital record of information”, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Director of the National Population Commission in the State, Joachim Ulasi explained that the commission is not having sufficient manpower to handle birth registration.

According to him, “We have just 148 centres for registration, 21 controller officers who are Deputy Chief officers for the 21 local government areas.

The number in the end is certainly not enough as we are having 181 independent communities and will be needing at least a centre for each of the community.

He added the bigger communities are supposed to have two or more centres.