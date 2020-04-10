5G Mobile Networks Do Not Spread #COVID19—WHO

The 5G Introduction has caused a frenzy across the world, with some persons claiming that the 5G is the cause of the spread of the deadly global COVID19 pandemic.

However, The World Health Organization WHO has countered these claims saying 5G cannot spread the virus. They did this in a statement released and also via their twitter handle.

The aforementioned claims gained prominence when some influential persons in various careers and sectors across the world propagated the rumors.

In a statement released today, April 10, WHO stated vividly how the virus spreads; through respiratory droplets of an infected person who coughs, sneezes or speaks and cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks.

The International health organization also disclosed that Coronavirus is spreading in many countries that does not have 5G mobile networks.

The statement partly reads;

”People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose.

“Most COVID-19 infected persons can recover and eliminate the virus from their bodies.

“If you are infected by the disease, make sure you treat your symptoms.

“If you have cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early, but call your health facility by telephone first.

“Most patients recover thanks to supportive care.

You can be infected with COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19.”