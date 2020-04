Numerous conspiracy theories shared on and off social media claim that 5G mobile networks are the cause of coronavirus pandemic.

This has been asserted to be false by Human Right Activist, Jeff Okoroafor. In an opinionated column shared on his Twitter handle, @JeffOkroafor, he said that 5G is based on radio frequency and that this does not create viruses.

Okorafor however said 5G poses a potential threat to human health, “cancer to be precise.”

Few days ago I received two short clips from a Priest friend in the US via WhatsApp, the clips narrated how 5G is responsible for #COVID19. He asked for my take on it.



I simply explained to him that Radio waves don't create viruses, which is what causes #COVID19. — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) April 4, 2020

In late 2018, more than 100 scientists called for an independent tasks force to pause the roll out of 5G networks.



Not coz 5G creates viruses but because it poses a threat to human health – cancer, brain damage as a result of radio frequency electromagnetic fields. — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) April 4, 2020

The story about 5G network being responsible for #COVID19 has no credence, scientifically, and is certainly a potential distraction, just like other such misinformation out there.



As I said before, radio waves don't create viruses which is what causes #COVID19. — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) April 4, 2020

There are about 25 cases of Nigerians who have recovered from #COVID19 infection, same for many other countries of the world, enough to dismantle your theory on the destructive nature of 5G in Nigeria.#RedefineNigeria — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) April 4, 2020

The belief is whatever country leads in 5G will lead the world over the coming decades and possibly longer.



This is what started the big fight between China and America.



I wrote an article on this, May of last year.



Read: https://t.co/VGq1vhWisq



5G in Nigeria will be great! — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) April 4, 2020