5YearsOfDisaster Trend As Nigerians Appraise Buhari’s 5 Years In Office

Today being the 29th day of May, 2020 makes is exactly five years Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in as President of Nigeria.

At a time like this, reflections on how far the country has come under the current leadership is the common practice.

Reactions on popular social media platform, Twitter has seen many Nigerians refer to his Regime as unsuccessful. A host of prominent critics of Buhari’s administration, once again have not held back in taking a swipe at his performance at the helm of affairs.

See below some appraisal of the Buhari led regime.

“Buhari lied & deceived Nigeria 5yrs ago that he was coming to change things. Happy Democracy Day Nigerians.” Comrade Deji Adeyanju tweeted.

Buhari lied & deceived Nigeria 5yrs ago that he was coming to change things. Happy Democracy Day Nigerians. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) May 29, 2020

He continued:

“Aside borrowing $82bn and not able to point to any project worth $10bn throughout the 5yrs period, what else has Buhari done? #5YearsOfDisaster”

Buhari stopped EFCC from prosecuting Danjuma Goje for N25bn fraud. 48 houses seized from Timiprey Sylva were also returned to him by EFCC. Today, he’s Minister of Petroleum. #5YearsOfDisaster#BuhariNaScam — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) May 29, 2020

“Buhari stopped EFCC from prosecuting Danjuma Goje for N25bn fraud. 48 houses seized from Timiprey Sylva were also returned to him by EFCC. Today, he’s Minister of Petroleum. #5YearsOfDisaster”

Buhari stopped EFCC from prosecuting Danjuma Goje for N25bn fraud. 48 houses seized from Timiprey Sylva were also returned to him by EFCC. Today, he’s Minister of Petroleum. #5YearsOfDisaster#BuhariNaScam — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) May 29, 2020

“Buhari has not put one Boko Haram terrorist on trial in 5yrs but has released over 50,000 of them. This is his own kind of change.”

Buhari has not put one Boko Haram terrorist on trial in 5yrs but has released over 50,000 of them. This is his own kind of change. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) May 29, 2020

In response to Special Adviser to Nigerian Ruler, Femi Adesina, Former Aviation Minister of Nigeria, Fani Kayode gave his own assessment of Buhari’s performance so far.

“”Buhari’s emergence in 2015 saved Nigeria’s collapse”-@FemAdesina.

“Not so my friend! The emergence of Buhari in 2015 annihilated Nigeria & plunged her into darkness, death & destruction. He came to steal, kill & destroy & for the last 5 disastrous years that is all he has done”, he tweeted.

"Buhari’s emergence in 2015 saved Nigeria’s collapse"-@FemAdesina.



Not so my friend! The emergence of Buhari in 2015 annihilated Nigeria & plunged her into darkness, death & destruction. He came to steal, kill & destroy & for the last 5 disastrous years that is all he has done. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 29, 2020

He continued:

“Hundreds of thousands of people are being butchered by terrorists all over the country as Buhari marks his 5 years in office whilst poverty, diesease, despair, hunger, fear & Covid 19 ravages the land. What type of man says & does nothing whilst his people are being slaughtered?”

Hundreds of thousands of people are being butchered by terrorists all over the country as Buhari marks his 5 years in office whilst poverty, diesease, despair, hunger, fear & Covid 19 ravages the land. What type of man says & does nothing whilst his people are being slaughtered? — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 29, 2020

“The truth is that more people have been killed by terrorists in the North West, North East & North Central zones of Nigeria over the last 5 years than in the entire south. Buhari is an even bigger curse to his own constituency than anywhere else. Nigeria deserves better.”

The truth is that more people have been killed by terrorists in the North West, North East & North Central zones of Nigeria over the last 5 years than in the entire south. Buhari is an even bigger curse to his own constituency than anywhere else. Nigeria deserves better. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 29, 2020

Special Assistant to former President, Reno Omokri summarized his own opinion of the current Regime.

He tweeted:

“5 years of General @MBuhari is summarised as Sorrow, Tears & Blood:

Sorrow, because Nigeria is now the world headquarters for extreme poverty

Tears, because our currency is almost worthless

Blood, because life is very cheap in Buhari’s Nigeria”

5 years of General @MBuhari is summarised as Sorrow, Tears & Blood:



* Sorrow, because Nigeria is now the world headquarters for extreme poverty

* Tears, because our currency is almost worthless

* Blood, because life is very cheap in Buhari’s Nigeria#5YearsOfBuhariEqualsFailure — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 29, 2020

Some other Nigerians who are not, have never been public holders and with no affiliations to any political camp have shared their opinions as citizens of the country as well.

See below some of their comments

“Dear @MBuhari I join all well meaning Nigerians & the entire world to felicitate with you on your #5YearsOfDisaster as President of Nigeria.

“You have shown Us the real meaning of Cluelessness, Nepotism, Bigotry, Corruption etc. May Aso rock NEVER see your type again.”

Dear @MBuhari I join all well meaning Nigerians & the entire world to felicitate with you on your #5YearsOfDisaster as President of Nigeria.



You have shown Us the real meaning of Cluelessness, Nepotism, Bigotry, Corruption etc

May Aso rock NEVER see your type again. — Johne The Great (@fheranmi_i) May 29, 2020

“Funny enough Buhari and his APC Asslickers are celebrating 5years of National catastrophe

“5years of sailing on a ship captained by a Tyrannic Lunatic. I weep for this hell hole we call Nigeria #5YearsOfDisaster”

Funny enough Buhari and his APC Asslickers are celebrating 5years of National catastrophe



5years of sailing on a ship captained by a Tyrannic Lunatic

I weep for this hell hole we call Nigeria #5YearsOfDisaster pic.twitter.com/XI5EXFQ2Ba — Tochukwu Raphael (@Tochi749) May 29, 2020

“We thank God Buhari became president if not he would have been referred to the best president we never had.

“Buhari becoming president has shown us he’s a complete disaster and a failure.”

We thank God Buhari became president if not he would have been referred to the best president we never had.



Buhari becoming president has shown us he's a complete disaster and a failure.#5YearsOfBuhari #5YearsOfDisaster — Abdul Basit (@AA_Basitt) May 29, 2020

Apparently, Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has a whole lot of work on his hands in changing the public perception of his Regime, starting from combating the COVID-19 pandemic to delivering on most of his campaign promises.

What is your assessment of the current administration? Do well to share in the comment section.