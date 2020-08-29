6 Crushed To Death In Ondo Truck Accident

Residents of Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government area of Ondo State, were yesterday, thrown into panic, following the death of six persons, who were crushed when two trucks simultaneously suffered brake failure while descending a slope in a road accident.

BREAKINGTIMES gathered that the accident occurred at Okorun area of the ancient town.

Following the brake failure, it was learner that the trucks rammed into shops situated by the roadsides, killing six persons at the spot.

Those with injuries were said to have been taken to the hospital.

The two trucks were said to be descending the hilly town from Ekiti State while heading to Akure, Ondo State capital.