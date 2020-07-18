6 Dead, 5 Injured As Explosion Rocks Katsina

It’s a black Saturday in Katsina State, as six people have been reportedly killed and five others severely injured after a suspected bomb exploded at Yammama village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the State.

Locals put the number of the victims to eleven out of which six have already died and five are currently in a hospital receiving medical attention.

According to a source, the incident happened at about 1:00 pm while “one of the victims was in the farm gathering grasses to feed his animals.”

“The bodies are currently lying at the scene as security forces have condoned off the area,” the source added.

The State Command of the Nigerian Police Force, through its spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah also confirmed the incident to a media outlet.

More to follow…