60% Of People In South-East Believe #COVID19 Is A Scam — PTF

At least 60 per cent of the people in the South-East region believe COVID-19 is a scam.
This is according to Dr. Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), while addressing the press, on Monday.
According to him, most people, especially in the South-East region, do not believe in the existence of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.
The Coordinator while lamenting that many people only wear their face mask either to avoid being harassed by security agents, or when they are compelled to do so, added that some states denying the existence of the virus were putting their citizens at risk.
He said: “There’s also significant disbelief in the danger and impact of COVID-19, in parts of the southeast where we did a recent survey, 60 per cent did not believe that COVID-19 was an issue at all. We clearly are not taking the pandemic seriously enough.”
Dr. Sani called on citizens to challenge those who appear in public places without their face masks.
He added: “There’s partial to total non-compliance with face mask and physical distance in protocols by the public as earlier mentioned by the DG NCDC.”
On Monday, 22 June, 2020, the NCDC announced 675 new cases of #COVID19, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20,919.
See breakdown below:
Lagos-288
Oyo-76
Rivers-56
Delta-31
Ebonyi-30
Gombe-28
Ondo-20
Kaduna-20
Kwara-20
Ogun-17
FCT-16
Edo-13
Abia-10
Nasarawa-9
Imo-9
Bayelsa-8
Borno-8
Katsina-8
Sokoto-3
Bauchi-3
Plateau-2
20,919 confirmed
7,109 discharged
525 deaths