66% Of Nigerians don’t use condoms during sex with strangers —Survey reveals

A survey by NOIpolls, a polling service, has revealed that at least 66 per cent of Nigerians do not use condoms during sex with persons not their regular partners and or spouses.

The result of the survey, which was carried out in partnership with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS and AIDS Healthcare Foundation, revealed that only 34 per cent of Nigerians actually use the protective rubber during sexual intercourse, while 83 per cent think that they ought to use condoms.

Executive Director of NOIpolls, Chike Nwangwu, said despite the low usage, 92 per cent have heard about condoms and know about its use.

He said, “The findings showed that 92 per cent of Nigerians know about condoms, while 62 per cent perceive that condom is used for sexual pleasure, which is the measure that comes to their mind when they see or hear about condom.

“82 per cent of Nigerians find it easy to purchase condom, 10 per cent find it fairly easy, which makes it a total of 92 per cent, who find it easy to purchase a condom.”