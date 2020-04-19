68-year-old Nigerian woman Becomes Oldest New Mother Of A Child In Africa

A 68-year-old Nigerian woman has become the oldest new mother of a child in Africa, after giving birth to twins at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), according to the Africa Facts Zone.

The pregnancy was achieved through IVF and she was pregnant for the first time.

A statement from the hospital reads.

“LUTH has successfully delivered a Sixty-Eight (68) year old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twin (a male and a female) gestation (pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective Cesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday 14th April 2020.

“The IVF & embryo transfer we’re done at an outside facility. She was thereafter refered to LUTH at early gestation and subsequently managed till then.

“This is the first in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa!”

See the statement below: