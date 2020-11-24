7 Dead, 2 In Coma After Consuming Hand Sanitiser In Russia

By Onwuka Gerald



Seven persons in Russia’s Far East republic of Yakutia died and two others on Monday went into coma after drinking diluted hand sanitizer.



The disclosure was contained in a statement that was made available by Russian investigators on Saturday. It explained that about nine locals fell seriously ill in the village of Tomtor after consuming diluted hand sanitiser.



According to the statement, the sanitizer was purchased from a local shop.



The Investigators said they saw at the scene a five-litre canister without a label.



“After much conducted tests of its contents, they found out that it contained 69% methanol, an industrial non-drinking kind of alcohol”.



First three victims instantaneously died on the spot, as six others were conveyed by medical aircraft to the regional capital Yakutsk and four later died in the hospital.



Doctors however are currently doing their best to save the lives of the remaining two; a 48-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, who both are in coma and on ventilators.