7 Die From AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Complications In UK

Seven out of 30 people who suffered rare blood clots in the United Kingdom (UK), after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, have died, the UK medical regulator said on Saturday.
This comes as several European countries have paused the use of the AstraZeneca jab over a potential link to blood clots.
The reports of thrombosis, submitted by medics or members of the public via a government website, came after 18.1 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country.
Most of the cases (22) were a rare clotting condition called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.
Eight patients suffered other types of thrombosis combined with low levels of blood platelets, which help blood clot.
The UK regulator said there were no reports of blood clots from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, adding that “our thorough review into these reports is ongoing”.
But Dr June Raine, MHRA chief executive stressed that the benefits far outweighed any risks.
She said, “The public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so.”