7 killed, 14 injured as gunmen hit Kaduna market

Mask-wearing gunmen on Wednesday night opened fire at traders in Maro Market, under Kufana district in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing seven people, Breaking Times gathered.

It was learnt that one of the seven victims was a woman and the incident, which occurred around 7:30pm, left 14 people with various gunshot wounds.

A source close to the District Head of Kufana confirmed the incident, saying the attack had occurred while the traders were preparing to close for the day.

He said the attackers had invaded the market in a Gulf vehicle and shot sporadically at the traders adding that, “They (attackers) went there in their vehicle, alighted and shot sporadically at the traders without provocation then went back to their vehicle and drove away.”

The source also explained said the gunmen wore black and that the incident lasted for less than 10 minutes. He said the Council Chairman, Cafra Caino and the District Head of Kufana, Titus Dauda had visited the area to commiserate with the people.

“We just buried all the victims today (Thursday), one of them happened to be my uncle’s daughter. The remaining six victims were male. ‎Fourteen persons sustained gunshot wounds and are now receiving treatment in the hospital. The attackers did not take anything from the traders after the attack,” he said.

When contacted, the Kaduna State police spokesman, ASP Muhammad Jalige, assured that he would get the details of the attack and revert back, but hours later, he did not respond to phone calls put through to his phone.

Breaking Times reports that the attack occurred a day after bandits stormed Bakali village in Fatika District of Giwa LGA in the state and killed 21 people including 16 members of the same family and five members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF).