7 Killed As 2 Bomb Attacks Hit Somalia

At least 7 people have been confirmed dead after 2 seperate bomb attacks in Central and South Somalia according to the police.

4 people were killed in the first attack after 2 bombs placed in front of the house of a Military officer exploded in Wantaweyn, 90Km North of Mogadishu.

No group is yet to claim responsibility for the attacks .

The Islamist group, Al-Shabaab has been waging a war against the western back central government, hoping to topple them.

The second attack was a suicide bomb at a military checkpoint in the Galmudug State of Somalia.

Three soldiers were confirmed killed according to the Somali Military.

The attack happened in the Bacadweyn region of the state surprising residents who say Al-Shabaab has never attacked in the City.

Al-Shabaab has not claimed responsibility before any of the attacks.