7 killed in fatal accident on Abuja-Lokoja Expressway

Seven passengers lost their lives in a an auto crash which occurred yesterday morning at Gada -Biyu village, on Abuja- Lokoja road.

An eye witness, Usman Bala, said the crash happened around 4:34 am and involved a Sharon Volkswagen bus with registration number KFE 233ZF.

He said the bus was allegedly speeding when it lost control and crashed into a broken down diesel truck with registration number; WAS 119 XA, killing seven passengers on the spot.

He said some passengers were trapped in the wreckage and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) came with an extricating machine to remove the corpses from the mangled bus.

When contacted, the Abaji unit commander of the FRSC, ACC Olasupo Esuruoso, confirmed the accident, which he attributed to speed limit violation and loss of control.

He said six men and one female were killed in the accident, saying their corpses have been deposited at the Abaji General Hospital.

He said the command immediately reached out to the Yangoji unit command which came with an extricating machine to remove the trapped bodies through a combined effort of the Abaji and Yangoji FRSC commands.

It was learnt that the seven deceased passengers were traders travelling in a chartered bus conveying goods from Aba and heading to Keffi in Nasarawa State.