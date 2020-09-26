0 comments

7 Policemen, 3 Soldiers killed As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Gov Zulum’s Convoy Again

Governor Babagana Zulum’s convoy was again attacked yesterday by Boko Haram terrorists along the Baga Highway in Northern Borno.

The incident reportedly happened, when the convoy was heading to Baga town ahead of government’s planned return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Maiduguri.

This is coming barely two months after the Governor and his convoy were attacked around the same axis by the terrorist group on his way from Baga.

The area is believed to be dangerous and has recorded many abductions by the terrorist group in recent times.

It was leant that Zulum was not part of the convoy as he travelled by helicopter.

But about three soldiers, seven policemen were killed while an unverified number of people were injured.

The attack, it was gathered, happened at about 12pm some kilometers away from Baga.

